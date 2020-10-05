Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2020) - As World Investor Week (WIW) 2020 kicks off, the Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that staff will engage with Main Street investors to emphasize the importance of two particularly relevant investing topics-planning for life's unexpected challenges and investing for the long term in times of uncertainty and market volatility.

During WIW, observed in the U.S. from Oct. 5-11, 2020, SEC staff will also highlight investing fundamentals, such as starting as early as practicable to save and invest for the future, as well as being sure to do a background check on an investment professional before investing (including through Investor.gov). While all WIW outreach will be virtual this year, the SEC's steadfast commitment to educate and inform investors remains the same.

"On a daily basis, SEC staff engage with Main Street investors to help them make better and more informed investment decisions," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "During World Investor Week, we will continue to promote key principles that drive investor satisfaction and success-focusing on long-term investing; understanding key financial concepts such as diversification, compounding and limiting fees and expenses; and asking questions to and conducting research on your financial professional. The importance of these principles has been demonstrated by the challenges many investors have faced this year. Importantly, the SEC stands ready to assist investors in addressing those challenges."

This marks the fourth year of WIW, a global effort promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) that brings together regulators on six continents to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection. The SEC is leading U.S. efforts, along with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

To promote these key messages, the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA) issued a joint Investor Bulletin with the CFTC, FINRA, the National Futures Association (NFA), and the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), in addition to various virtual outreach events.

During the week, SEC staff will engage in direct investor outreach and distribute materials to emphasize saving and investing basics, such as: going to Investor.gov before investing; setting goals; conducting research on products before investing; understanding how to use Form CRS; asking questions of your financial professional; understanding the risks and fees associated with investments; recognizing the power of compound interest; and learning how to avoid fraud, including COVID-19 scams. In addition, staff will highlight the importance of conducting due diligence when contemplating investments in online and digital environments.

"Investor.gov is there 24/7 to provide tools and resources to help investors create a saving and investing plan that works to meet their needs," said Lori Schock, Director of the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy. "Now more than ever, it's important to be smart with your money when planning for your financial future, to research every investment opportunity so you don't become a victim of fraud, and to understand the risks when considering putting your money into the latest investment craze."

Through her Director's Take articles, Schock provides helpful information on a variety of issues, including timely topics, such as what investors can do during a time of uncertainty or market volatility, and understanding the significant risks associated with day trading.

SEC staff WIW outreach events include:

Saving and investing presentations and webinars for seniors, students, women's organizations and military service members

A radio interview on topics important to seniors

A Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) program for federal employees

A Twitter chat about investing for the long term in times of uncertainty and avoiding COVID-related scams

For a list of other SEC outreach activities or to learn more about this global effort to promote investor education and protection and how investors can get involved, visit Investor.gov.