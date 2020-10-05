AFWERX Announces Cognovi Labs Among Top Teams Selected to Revolutionize the Space Ecosystem

COLUMBUS, OH and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Cognovi Labs as one of the top 26 participating teams out of 809 total teams selected from across the globe competing in the EngageSpace challenge, working to revolutionize how the space ecosystem works, dismantle the walls between sectors and close the "believability gap" for what's possible in space.

The EngageSpace Challenge is centered around four key topics - Department of Defense Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery, Persistent ISR and Space Asset Resiliency.

Located in Columbus, OH, & New York, NY, Cognovi Labs competed in the Persistent ISR Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams - originating from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and other allied countries - that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs all vying to enable government buyers to pursue the most promising solutions to the most pressing challenges in the space domain.

"The AFWERX EngageSpace challenge is critical to our future of industrial development in space," stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. "On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise."

The Persistent ISR Challenge focuses on fortifying intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance efforts in advance of the future's approaching threats. Teams were tasked with bringing together the existing and future technology solutions to create a comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) system that spans the globe.

"Cognovi's DETER capability offers an unprecedented leap forward in situational awareness for military personnel in the field," said Zach Levy, Managing Director of Federal for Cognovi Labs. "By opening a predictive window into people's future actions, the DETER provides advanced warning of potential vulnerabilities and threats while reducing cognitive load for both operators and analysts supporting ISR and related operational requirements."

"After successful implementations in the corporate, financial and political spheres, we are proud to apply it for the benefit of the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces," adds Beni Gradwohl, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO.

The AFWERX EngageSpace Challenges attracted 809 solutions and featured over 50 space subject matter experts from the U.S. government to review the submissions. Throughout the event teams showcased virtual booth's complete with video links, their challenge submission, digital brochures. The top 171 teams were invited to pitch their solutions to a panel of subject matter experts, followed by a Q&A from the evaluation team. The top 31 solutions from a total of 26 teams were then identified and invited to further engage with the Air Force with the hope of obtaining contracts. For a complete list of participating teams visit Engage.Space/exhibitors.

ABOUT COGNOVI LABS

COGNOVI EMOTION AI allows you to predict people's next actions earlier than has been possible before and provides you the tools to proactively shape the outcome. Its platform fuses machine learning with behavioral psychology to measure how people make decisions, at scale and in real time, and provides critical insights into corporate sales, economic activities, mental health issues and emerging risks. Clients range from pharmaceutical companies and global corporations to investment management firms and government organizations.

Cognovi Labs' underlying technology was originally developed at the Kno.e.sis Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, a globally recognized research center in semantic processing and AI.

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX - to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

