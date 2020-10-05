London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2020) - This November, CEOs and C-Suite Executives from leading insurance carriers will gather for The Future of Insurance USA (Nov 16-18, 2020) to share insights and network for the entire ecosystem, across multiple insurance lines.

Never before have so many industry titans gathered to decide the future of the industry as we close on a year of unprecedented challenges and changes.

Register for The Future of Insurance USA for free and access the full delegate list

Reuters Events have previewed just a snapshot of the insurance executives who will be in attendance:

Chief Risk Officer, American Agriculture

Chief Operating Officer, AIG

Chief Executive Officer, Tokio Marine

Global Head of Strategy & Innovation, AIG Life

Chief Underwriter, American National

Chief Marketing Officer, Ameritas

Chief Marketing Officer, Church Mutual

Chief Information Officer, CNA

Chief Executive Officer, John Hancock

Chief Customer Officer, Nationwide

Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential

Chief Information Officer, State Auto

Chief Actuary, The Hanover

Chief Pricing Actuary, Zurich

Contact: Ira Sopic

Email: ira.sopic@thomsonreuters.com

See the full delegate list by registering for a pass today

As we prepare for another year filled with further unprecedented changes, now is the time for the industry to collaborate, share and succeed. The future of insurance is close at hand.

The Future of Insurance USA 2020, is taking place November 16th-18th, online. Welcoming over 2000 senior insurance executives, The Future of Insurance USA is the Reuters Events' flagship insurance conference world's largest gathering for claims executives striving for efficient, customer-centric claims processing. More information can be found on the website at https://reutersevents.com/events/connectedusa/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65226