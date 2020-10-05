Rachel Mosser Featured in Exclusive Interviews

As she continues building her career in law, Rachel Mosser shared what she has learned and experienced thus far

GREER, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / In two recent interviews with Ideamensch and Thrive Global, Rachel Mosser explained what she has learned so far throughout her career in the law industry. She is working to fulfill her lifelong dream to work as a prosecutor.

Having recently graduated from Campbell University with a degree in Law, Rachel Mosser passed the bar this summer in North Carolina and is working to get her career underway. She has held a variety of internships to further her education and expand on her experience.

In the interview with Ideamensch, Ms. Mosser expressed her passion for criminal justice and said that a trend that excites her in the world of law is the recent push for criminal justice reform.

"We have individuals that are incarcerated for lesser offenses that don't necessarily need to be in prison. There are a lot of innocent individuals that have been released and there are people who have made sure those individuals have received assistance that they need," said Rachel Mosser.

"There are many times when incarceration is not the best option, but rather social service programs will be more effective."

She also explained that she stays on track by following a schedule with a detailed time breakdown and to do list.

In the interview with Thrive Global, Rachel Mosser explained that in her industry, she loves the ability to work with a diverse group of people, working with law enforcement officers, investigators, victims, witnesses, defense attorneys, juries, and judges.

For someone starting out in the law industry, Rachel Mosser said to take one day at a time.

"For the new law student, be very present and very aware of what you are getting into. This is a professional program and you need to put the time into it," she said.

"Be sure you have someone in law school that you can go to for help, but also someone outside of law school that you can call when you need encouragement and need a break from the law school environment."

About Rachel Mosser

With a lifelong dream of becoming a prosecutor, Rachel Mosser of South Carolina is working to make that dream a reality. She recently graduated with a Law Degree from Campbell University and passed the bar. Most recently, she worked at the district attorney's office. She has also interned with the North Carolina Department of Justice in the Capital Litigation and Habeas Corpus Division and has held several other internships to earn knowledge and experience to further her career.

Contact:

Rachel Mosser

https://rachelmosser.com/

info@rachelmosser.com

SOURCE: Rachel Mosser

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609182/Rachel-Mosser-Featured-in-Exclusive-Interviews