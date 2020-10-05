The global project logistics market size is poised to grow by USD 32.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005511/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Project Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for automobiles has induced automotive manufacturers to increase their production volume. As a result, major automotive players are setting up production plants in developing economies such as China and India, because of the availability of low-cost materials and cheap labor. This has created the need for efficient automotive supply chain. As automotive manufacturers and suppliers are exposed to numerous costs, they are focusing on exploiting new market prospects and cost savings options. As a result, most of the automotive companies are hiring third-party project logistics services that are cost-effective and carryout logistics activities in a structured manner. This will, in turn, fuel project logistics market growth over the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major project logistics market growth came from the transportation services segment. Major players in the global project logistics market offer customized and innovative transportation solutions. As a result, the project logistics service market size will steadily increase in the transportation service segment. However, the growth of the market in this segment will be slower than the market's growth in the other segments.

APAC is one of the largest markets for project logistics. The presence of numerous emerging economies is primarily accelerating business opportunities for players in the project logistics market in the region. Many manufacturing organizations across the globe are setting up their production units in APAC, creating a significant need for project logistics. China and India are the major markets in the region. Over the forecast period, market growth in APAC will be faster than that of other geographies.

The global project logistics market is fragmented. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Vertrieb GmbH, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this project logistics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global project logistics market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/project-logistics-market-industry-analysis

Rising Adoption of Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence will be a Key Market Trend

The rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the significant project logistics market trends. With the advent of AR and AI, vendors are incorporating these technologies into their services. AR is being integrated into warehouse management systems to carry out real-time operations. The concept of AI and robotics is finding significant applications in the supply chain process which involves repetitive and physically challenging tasks. AR and AI-enabled project logistic services will minimize risks, improve process efficiency, and enhance the resilience of logistics operations. This will result in increased popularity of AI and AR in logistics services fueling the market growth.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Project Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist project logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the project logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the project logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of project logistics market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Warehousing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Digitization of logistics

Rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)

Sustainable approach to logistics operations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Vertrieb GmbH

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005511/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/