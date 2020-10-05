The global printers market size is poised to grow by USD 6.91 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The dynamic nature of the fashion industry has boosted the demand for printers in the textile industry. The textile industry is increasingly adopting large format printers for printing innovative and creative designs on festive event banners, team jerseys, wallpaper, clothes, and home furnishing products. These printers also allow companies to develop and change advertising strategies easily as per their requirements. Several printer companies are launching new large format printers to cater to the needs of the textile and advertising and marketing industries. This rising popularity of large format printers is expected to boost the growth of the printers market during the next five years.

Report Highlights:

The major printers market growth came from the multifunction printers segment. Customers prefer multifunction printers because of their several advantages over single-function or stand-alone printers. The rising number of SMEs and startups and increasing demand for multifunction printers from the education and healthcare sector will drive the growth of the printers market in this segment.

APAC is one of the largest markets for printers, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing IT investments by SMEs, increasing number of SMEs and startups, and rising disposable incomes are expected to contribute to the printers market growth in this region.

The global printers market is fragmented. Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this printers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global printers market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Emergence of Ink Tank Printers will be a Key Market Trend

The emergence of ink tank printers will be one of the critical printers market trends contributing to market growth. The popularity of ink tank printers is growing among consumers because of their high print quality, cost benefits, and high speed of printing. Ink tank printers also provide more features than other printers, including USB and LAN connectivity, touchscreen, web printing, and app support. Although the cost of ink tank printers is high, the low cost per print and low running cost will boost the popularity of these printers among end-users. This increasing adoption of ink tank printers is expected to fuel the printers market growth throughout the next five years.

Printers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist printers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the printers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the printers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printers market vendors

