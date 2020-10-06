

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at the record low 0.25 percent.



Australia also will see September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, plus the construction index from the Australian Industry Group. In August, imports were up 7.0 percent on year and exports fell an annual 4.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$4.607 billion. The construction index score was 37.9 in August.



South Korea will provide September numbers for consumer prices, with forecast suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent monthly increase and the 0.7 percent annual gain. Core CPI was up 0.2 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year in August.



Singapore will see September results for its consumer confidence index; in August, the index score was 86.9.



The Philippines will release August figures for industrial production and producer prices, as well as September numbers for consumer prices. In July, industrial production was down 14.8 percent on year and producer prices sank an annual 3.3 percent. In August, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 2.4 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.1 percent.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday and will return to action on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de