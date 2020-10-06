The global business process management as a service market size is poised to grow by USD 24.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing focus of enterprises towards digitizing their processes is leading to an increasing demand for process automation. In addition to eliminating the need for human intervention, automation also helps in accelerating business processes and increasing accuracy. Such benefits will induce enterprises to increasingly focus on automation, which will, in turn, result in a rise in the adoption of technologies including AI, BPM, and RPA. To automate the processes involving customers, partners, and self-service applications, organizations in the BFSI, manufacturing, and retail verticals are increasingly adopting BPMaaS solutions. With the need to ensure efficiency at every stage and increase the flexibility of the process there will be an increase in the adoption of intelligent automation during the forecast period. This will subsequently result in an increase in the adoption of business process management solutions.

Report Highlights:

The major business process management as a service market growth came from BFSI industry. To overcome challenges such as changing regulations, BFSI enterprises deploy BPM solutions and services to enhance their efficiency in operations and improve compliance management. This results in an increase in the adoption of BPM solutions by companies in the BFSI segment.

North America is one of the largest markets for business process management as a service. The growing adoption of cloud computing services and the presence of major vendors such as IBM, Oracle, Appian, TIBCO Software, and Pega Systems will fuel business process management as a service market growth in this region.

The global business process management as a service market is concentrated. Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., BPMONLINE Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., Pega Systems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this business process management as a service market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global business process management as a service market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.



Emergence of iBPM will be a Key Market Trend

To enhance process automation and increase the effectiveness of BPMaaS, BPM solutions are increasingly being integrated with technologies such as machine learning. This will lead to the emergence of Intelligent BPM (iBPM), which will be one of the critical business process management as a service market trends that will influence the market landscape. iBPM solutions include additional features such as cloud computing, event processing, systems interlinking, and real-time decision making. Additionally, iBPM also helps enterprises in connecting their ERP systems instead of coding the business process requirements into the systems. Such benefits will result in an increase in the preference for iBPM solutions over the forecast period, driving BPMaaS market growth.

Business Process Management as A Service Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist business process management as a service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the business process management as a service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business process management as a service Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business process management as a service market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company.

