Dienstag, 06.10.2020
Auf das haben die Anleger gewartet! Halo Labs - Kursexplosion durch 1,3 Milliarden USD News!
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
05.10.20
21:40 Uhr
31,200 Euro
+1,100
+3,65 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
06.10.2020
Hyundai Motor Shares Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Roadmap, Launches XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck at Digital Event

  • Digital event to highlight Hyundai's fuel cell technology and commercial vehicle expansion plan and unveil XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck
  • Launch event will take place at 10:00 a.m. KST on Oct. 14, with livestream at Hyundai Motor's official YouTube channel.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company will host a digital premiere event for the launch of XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world's first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck, at 10 a.m. KST on Oct. 14. At the event, leaders of Hyundai's Commercial Vehicle Business Division and Fuel Cell Center will introduce the eco-friendly fuel cell truck and their roadmap for clean commercial mobility.

The livestream will be viewable at Hyundai Motor's official YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/HyundaiWorldwide). Details about Hyundai's plan and technology will be released during the event.

Earlier in July, Hyundai shipped XCIENT Fuel Cell to customers in Switzerland as part of Hyundai Motor's plan to roll out a total of 1,600 fuel cell electric commercial vehicles by 2025. Hyundai Motor's focus on the fuel cell technology reflects its commitment to clean mobility and vision for a future hydrogen society.

XCIENT Fuel Cell is equipped with a 350-bar 32-kg hydrogen tank that provides around 400 km of driving range with a full trailer in tow. Fueling time to full charging takes approximately 8~20 minutes and this truck can carry a load comparable to a diesel truck. It also provides various safety and convenience features such as Front Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), smartphone mirroring and wireless charging.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307015/Hyundai_XCIENT_Fuel_Cell_Teaser_Image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307014/Hyundai_XCIENT_Fuel_Cell_Teaser_Image_1.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
