

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday following news that U.S. President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after being discharged from hospital. Optimism about a U.S. stimulus package also lifted the markets.



The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher. Investors turned cautious ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision and the release of the federal budget later today.



The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at a record low of 0.25 percent.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 23.10 points or 0.39 percent to 5,918.50, after rising to a high of 5,957.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.40 points or 0.32 percent to 6,115.70. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Monday.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank - are lower in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising almost 4 percent, Santos is advancing more than 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is higher by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices gained overnight.



In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is advancing 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent, while BHP Group is down 0.3 percent.



Gold miners are also higher after gold prices moved higher overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent.



Newcrest Mining said it has received conditional approval to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange and commence trading on October 13.



Northern Star Resources and Saracen Mineral Holdings said they have agreed to A$16 billion merger of equals that will create a top-ten global gold producer. Shares of Northern Star are gaining almost 8 percent, while Saracen Mineral is rising more than 7 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the construction sector in Australia continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction Index score of 45.2. That's up from 37.9 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$2.643 billion in August. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$5.154 billion and was down from A$5.607 billion in July.



Exports were down 4.0 percent for the second straight month, while imports gained 2.0 percent on month after rising 7.0 percent in the previous month.



The Japanese market is rising following the positive cues from Wall Street and buoyed by news that Trump has returned to the White House after being discharged from hospital.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 74.02 points or 0.32 percent to 23,386.16, after touching a high of 23,420.07 in early trades.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is adding 0.4 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic and Sony are advancing more than 1 percent, while Canon is rising almost 1 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 2 percent and Toyota Motor is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are rising more than 1 percent each. In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is down 0.3 percent, while Advantest is adding 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Hino Motors is gaining almost 5 percent, while Showa Denko and Alps Alpine are rising more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Daikin Industries is losing more than 3 percent, Japan Exchange Group is lower by almost 3 percent and Olympus Corp. is declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia and Taiwan are rising more than 1 percent each, while South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia are also higher. The markets in China are closed for the National Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday amid positive reports about President Donald Trump's health after he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital on Friday. Trump revealed in a tweet late in the trading day that he will be released from the hospital today. Buying interest was also generated following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of September.



The Dow jumped 465.83 points or 1.7 percent to 28,148.64, the Nasdaq spiked 257.47 points or 2.3 percent to 11,332.49 and the S&P 500 surged up 60.16 points or 1.8 percent to 3,408.60.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 1 percent the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, lifted by reports about improvement in U.S. President Donald Trump's health and prospects of his early discharge from hospital. WTI crude for November ended up $2.17 or about 5.9 percent at $39.22 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de