The global doughnuts market size is poised to grow by USD 5.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

One of the key factors driving the market's growth is the growing number of stores and retail outlets. The number of foodservice outlets is increasing across the globe due to the growing influx of people to urban areas and a large white-collared demographic segment. Also, the demand for doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) will increase due to the rising preference for food and beverages such as fresh baked goods and hot beverages. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Tim Hortons, and Dunkin' Brands Group are the leading doughnut chains that already have plans to open their outlets in emerging economies.

Report Highlights:

The major doughnuts market growth came from Yeast-raised doughnuts segment. Yeast-raised doughnuts require more time to fry and absorbs more oil. These doughnuts are often topped with a glaze, powdered sugar, or cinnamon. Yeast-raised doughnuts are preferred by many consumers because they are lighter in texture in comparison to cake doughnuts. Dunkin' Donuts and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are some of the major retail outlets that offer yeast-raised doughnuts.

North America was the largest doughnuts market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in number of middle-class families and the improved living standards will significantly drive doughnuts market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global doughnuts market is fragmented. Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, J.CO Donuts Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this doughnuts market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global doughnuts market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increase in Snacking and Indulgence Consumption will be a Key Market Trend

Key doughnut market trends such as the increase in snacking and indulgence consumption will also drive the growth of this market. Food consumption patterns and preferences have undergone a notable change, as many consumers are replacing their routine meals with snacks. Furthermore, fast-paced lifestyles often compel consumers to consume on-the-go food. Additionally, a large percentage of consumers prefer premium and prepared doughnuts, cakes, pies, and pastries and are open to trying new and different flavors. Consequently, the consumption of doughnuts as a snacking option has increased in recent years.

Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist doughnuts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the doughnuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the doughnuts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of doughnuts market vendors

