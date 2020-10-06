Investment positions Syngenta Crop Protection as a global leader in the rapidly growing Biologicals market

Valagro has a 40-year track record as an innovation pioneer in the field of Biologicals

Biologicals market set to double in size over the next five years

Acquisition reinforces Syngenta Group's strategy to provide farmers with more complementary product and technology choices and underpins its determination to make agriculture more resilient and sustainable

Valagro will continue to operate as an independent brand in the market, leveraging the resources of Syngenta Crop Protection to accelerate its innovation and growth

Syngenta Group announces the acquisition of Valagro, a leading Biologicals company, by its business unit Syngenta Crop Protection. The investment positions Syngenta Crop Protection as one of the key global companies poised to shape the rapidly growing Biologicals market, which is set to nearly double in size over the next five years. Valagro will continue to operate as an independent brand in the market within the Syngenta Crop Protection business.

Valagro is a market-leading producer of innovative Biologicals, with a ~10% CAGR from 2009-2019 and an approximate revenue of $175m in 2019. The company has excelled by harnessing the power of nature to provide innovative and effective solutions for plant nutrition and care. With 40 years of experience, it offers its customers a comprehensive crop portfolio in Biologicals with a market-leading position in biostimulants and speciality nutrients. Headquartered in Atessa, Italy, Valagro serves customers around the world with a strong presence in Europe and North America, as well as a growing footprint in Asia, including China, and LATAM. Valagro has over 700 employees, 13 subsidiaries and 8 production sites around the world, with a portfolio backed by best-in-class biological R&D, production and commercialization capabilities.

This strategic acquisition enables Syngenta Crop Protection to build a world-leading Biologicals business. Valagro has a strong commercial and production standing, as well as an industry-leading technology and research capacity. Valagro's well-established portfolio in biostimulants and specialty nutrients will complement both Syngenta Crop Protection's current range of biostimulants and biocontrols, as well as its future pipeline of biological solutions. Biocontrols and biostimulants, natural solutions for pest, disease control and crop improvement, are increasingly important for farmers worldwide in their efforts for sustainable agricultural production. This acquisition is fully in-line with Syngenta Crop Protection's strategy to provide growers with additional complementary choices of products and technologies in order to effectively and sustainably care for their crops by managing resistance, enhancing soil health, reducing residues in crops, and addressing consumer demands.

Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta Group stated: "We are looking forward to welcoming the Valagro team to Syngenta Group. This acquisition underlines our growth ambitions in this area and positions us as one of the strongest players in the global biologicals market. The investment also forms part of our $2 billion commitment to help farmers address the effects of climate change and improve agricultural sustainability as part of our Good Growth Plan."

Giuseppe Natale, CEO Valagro said: "For 40 years our mission at Valagro has been to harness nature in order to help farmers achieve higher yields and grow better quality crops. This agreement will open up new, previously unimaginable growth prospects for the Valagro group worldwide. Now that we are part of a company with the resources and ambition of Syngenta Crop Protection, we have exciting new opportunities for our innovation to better deliver even more options for farmers and to invest even more effectively in the sustainable future of agriculture."

Jon Parr, President Global Crop Protection at Syngenta noted: "Significant levels of investment in innovations such as Biologicals are necessary in order to deliver a sustainable future and help farmers deliver a food system working in harmony with nature. Syngenta Crop Protection and Valagro have a foundation in science-based innovation and are eager to collaborate, share knowledge and build on each other's capabilities. By fostering the entrepreneurial spirit and culture of Valagro, powered by our global scale and capability, together we will shape the future of the agricultural Biologicals market."

The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. Its 48,000 people across more than 100 countries strive to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Swiss headquartered and Chinese-owned, the Group draws strength from its four business units Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

