Most Brits Say They Know the Importance of Their Eye Health, But Actually - They Don't and They're Not Getting Eye Exams

- New Johnson & Johnson Vision eye health survey finds that most UK adults (86%) believe that eye exams are important for their overall health, but only a third (34%) are having their eyes examined at least once a year.

- 7 in 10 (70%) Brits recognise that healthy vision improves their overall quality of life, but many don't know why eye exams are an important part of keeping their eyes healthy and detecting medical issues.

- Despite recognising the importance of their eye health, only 55% of Brits believe that they do enough to protect their eyes.

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1.3 billion people around the world suffer from visual impairment, yet 80% of these cases are treatable if discovered early.1 To better understand people's views on the importance of eye health, Johnson & Johnson Vision* today announced findings from a comprehensive, large-scale global eye health survey in advance of World Sight Day on October 8. The survey reveals both a disconnect in people's views towards the importance of eye health and how they prioritise it as part of their overall health as well as unique barriers to care and varying attitudes towards eye health in the UK.

Most Brits surveyed (86%) said they view an eye exam as important for their overall health and recognised that healthy vision improves overall quality of life (70%) and help prevent vision problems (67%).

Despite this reported awareness, only a third (34%) of British respondents said they get an eye exam each year - the single most important step to protect your eyes - and only 55% believe that they do enough to protect their eyes.

Survey insights found that British adults might not understand the steps required to take care of their vision:

The majority of Brits (78%) reported they knew an eye exam could help diagnose early signs of chronic diseases, however (21%) of UK adults were surprised to learn this.

Only half (55%) of UK adults were aware that there is a relationship between their eye health and other illnesses, and that eye exams could help detect other medical issues such as diabetes (38%), high blood pressure (33%), cancer (20%), or high cholesterol (17%).

British adults provided several reasons for not getting an annual eye exam:

Most commonly, about a third of respondents put off appointments because their vision hadn't changed (31%), presenting an opportunity to educate people about how an annual eye exam can preserve and protect vision.

COVID-19 was the second biggest factor in delaying eye care this year, with 19% of British respondents reluctant or unable to schedule an eye exam due to the pandemic. In fact, 18% of UK adults had their eye appointments cancelled due to the pandemic.

The third biggest barrier was cost, with 18% saying that eye exams are too expensive.

"At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we are committed to meeting unmet needs in eye health, especially around awareness and access - the two biggest barriers to care," said Jakob Sveen, Managing Director for Northern Europe and General Manager for the UK & Ireland, Johnson & Johnson Vision.*** "This survey has uncovered new insights and opportunities around how we, as an eye health community, can help people to prioritize their eyes by getting an annual eye exam."

Additional survey insights found that:

Less than half of UK adults surveyed believed they could prevent their eyesight from deteriorating (46%) and think that vision loss is a part of the aging process that they have no control over (48%). In fact, the prevention and treatment of life-altering eye conditions starts with a single eye exam.

Less than 4 in 10 (38%) of respondents recognised that having healthy vision leads to improved brain health and is critical for healthy development in children (31%). More than half (57%) recognised healthy vision could help avoid trips and falls, particularly in old age.

The survey was conducted online in August 2020 by TRUE Global Intelligence among 1,002 adults 18 years of age or older across the United Kingdom. This is part of the Prioritize Your Eyes campaign, a worldwide effort to raise awareness about the importance of eye health and encourage everyone to get an annual eye exam, launched in February 2020 by Johnson & Johnson Vision to carry out its commitment to change the trajectory of eye health.

This World Sight Day, make the commitment to #PrioritizeYourEyes spread the word with your loved ones and make an appointment with your eye care professional for a comprehensive eye exam.

About Prioritize Your Eyes

Prioritize Your Eyes was launched in early 2020 and is just one part of Johnson & Johnson Vision's ongoing commitment and collaboration with various partners and professional organizations to elevate eye health to a global priority and address the barriers of awareness and access. The company has also granted ongoing support to Lions Clubs International Foundation's Sight for Kids, which has provided more than 30 million children with access to eye health education and treatment services, and has also committed funds to HCP|CureBlindness which has helped to screen and treat more than 11.5 million people and performed more than 940,000 surgeries in 20 countries.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision*

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

*Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

**The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

*** Jakob Sveen is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Medical Ltd serving as Managing Director for Northern Europe and General Manager for the UK & Ireland, Johnson & Johnson Vision.

