BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 6 October 2020 its issued share capital consisted of 22,537,400 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 6 October 2020, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 22,537,400 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098

Date: 6 October 2020