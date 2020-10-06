







Today, Moonstake is pleased to announce that the total amount of staking in its staking pool has reached over $50 million. While steadily expanding toward the establishment of Asia's largest staking pool network, Cardano (ADA), which started full-scale service achieved staking support at an exceptional speed of two months.Since Moonstake was founded, Moonstake has sought to meet growing demand in Asia and globally by developing its own innovative staking protocols. Moonstake's product is a one-stop solution with staking capabilities that provides a gateway for users to facilitate their use of cryptocurrencies via web and mobile wallets (iOS / Android). Currently, Moonstake supports staking for ADA, Tezos, Cosmos, Ontology, QTUM, IRISnet, Harmon and further innovative products such as connection to DeFi via wallet will be developed in the future.Moonstake has promoted staking and active in the market for PoS projects through partnerships with public blockchain projects. Until now, Moonstake has partnered with 11 blockchain projects such as Cardano's constituent organization Emurgo, Ontology and NEO, which have the highest market capitalization of cryptocurrencies. By jointly expanding the staking ecosystem, Moonstake has taken various measures to deepen our understanding of the appeal of staking and the entire blockchain, and we are still running an ADA campaign for Japan users for now. More information about ADA Campaign: https://moonstake.io/ja/ada/In addition, it has long advocated a connection to decentralized finance (DeFi), and announced a partnership with RAMP DeFi in August and Infinito in September with DeFi players. On October 1st, Moonstake Singapore was joined by Lawrence Lin, a former Huobi Global Business Head, as CEO, further accelerating the expansion of the staking-centric ecosystem.Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says:"We are very pleased that the total value of Moonstake's staking pool asset has exceeded $50 Million. I think this is a manifestation of the expectations of many users for the staking market and PoS as well as proof that Moonstake's products are widely accepted in the market. With the introduction of ETH 2.0, I think the PoS market will continue to grow and over $50 million achievement is just a passing point to Moonstake and we are aiming for $100 million by the end of the year by providing the best solution for users around the world. Please stay tuned to Moonstake's products in the future."About MoonstakeMoonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey. https://www.moonstake.io/