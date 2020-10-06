Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.10.2020
Ticktack, ticktack, Kursgewinne…! Endet bald der Countdown zu mindestens zwei "Kursbomben"?
06.10.2020 | 08:41
ZetaDisplay AB: Zetadisplay improves shopper experience for 7-eleven in Norway

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that its Norwegian subsidiary restarts deliveries of music management for improved instore experience at 52 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Oslo metropolitan area. The installation start is October 2020 and the total contract value is approximately SEK 650,000 over a three-year period, consisting entirely of SaaS revenues.

"We are happy that 7-Eleven has extended their service offer with us", comments Ola Saeverås, Managing Director for ZetaDisplay in Norway. "We have a continuous undertaking delivering Digital Signage solutions for 7-Eleven but our music management solution Liveqube has now been re-started after a break of three years", Saeverås comments. The cloud-based services from ZetaDiaplay are running on the proprietary software platform ZetaDisplay Engage+ integrating hardware, software and customer care in one solution.

Malmö, 6 October 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Emailper.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Telefon +46 76-8754177
E-mailjacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-maildaniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples' behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 436 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA].

More information at www.zetadisplay.com

