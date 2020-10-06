

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) announced Tuesday the appointment of Baroness Rona Fairhead to succeed Peter Johnson as Chairman.



Fairhead will join the Board on November 1 as Non-Executive Director and will become Chairman on February 1, 2021. Johnson will step down as Chairman and as a director on that date. He will remain as Chairman until that time.



Fairhead will be a member of the Nomination Committee. She holds more than 35 years of work experience, and was chairman and chief executive officer of the Financial Times Group, chief financial officer of Pearson plc, executive vice president of ICI plc and held senior roles at Bombardier Inc.



Further, Fairhead was non-executive director at HSBC Holdings plc from 2004 to 2016, PepsiCo Inc from 2014 to 2017 and the Economist Group. She is currently a non-executive director of Oracle Corp.



She also served as chair of the BBC Trust from 2014 to 2017 and was the UK Minister of State for Trade and Exports from 2017 and 2019. She has been member of the House of Lords since 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELECTROCOMPONENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de