Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the period January - September 2020 on October 14 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) to publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - September 2020 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

BioArctic invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on October 14, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - September 2020 followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: + 46 8 505 583 59

Denmark: + 45 781 501 07

Germany: + 49 691 380 34 52

The Netherlands: + 31 207 219 496

Norway: + 47 235 002 36

Switzerland: + 41 225 805 976

UK: + 44 333 300 9261

US: + 1 833 526 8395

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q3-2020

The webcast will afterwards also be available on demand at BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson,

VP Communications and Investor Relations

BioArctic AB

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on October 6, 2020.

