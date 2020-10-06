Lemonway, the pan-European payment solution for online marketplaces, has today announced a partnership with Ripple, the enterprise blockchain solution for global payments, to enable instant, more transparent and cost-effective European transactions. Through RippleNet, Ripple's global financial payments network, Lemonway will transform its euro-to-euro payouts which currently make up 80% of its payments volume.

Today, Lemonway's robust payment processing platform is trusted and used by over 1,400 marketplaces in Europe including 200 crowdfunding platforms. Yet, as it scales, the company finds it needs to increasingly manage large volumes of transactions across multiple merchants and regions across Europe. This creates complexity in managing finances and often leads to delays of up to one week for payouts and settlements.

By turning to RippleNet, Lemonway can use blockchain technology to directly address these operational and complexity challenges, all the while delivering a competitive advantage over its peers. Blockchain technology, like that available on RippleNet, can provide payment providers supporting marketplaces with a more transparent, reliable and efficient way to process payments. It can perform instant payouts, which allows marketplaces to offer more competitive payment services to merchants.

Today's partnership will see Lemonway improve its euro-to-euro payment corridors thanks to Nium's global money transfer network, that spans across over 100 markets, 65 in real-time, and utilizes RippleNet for its speed, transparency and cost-efficiency. While the initial focus is on euro-to-euro payments, this could be expanded to other currencies and corridors in the future.

"As a company that embraces innovation, we are always looking for new business models and technological capabilities that can enable us to offer better services to the marketplaces we serve and specifically their beneficiaries," said Martin-Pierre Gaultier, Chief Commercial Marketing Officer at Lemonway. "Our partnership with Ripple is a testament to this, and we're excited to be able to offer faster and more cost-effective payouts to support the evolving needs of our customers and their platforms."

"Our partnership with Lemonway is another significant endorsement of blockchain technology and its power to transform global payments," said Asheesh Birla, GM of RippleNet. "In today's competitive payments climate, technology makes the difference in delivering the best customer experience, and we are thrilled to be Lemonway's trusted provider of instant and cost-effective B2B payment solutions to help them achieve that."

About Lemonway

Lemonway offers a regulated payment solution dedicated to marketplaces, crowdfunding platforms requiring payment services on behalf of third parties within a secure and regulated framework (KYC, anti-fraud…). Lemonway was licensed by the ACPR/Banque de France as a Payment Institution in 2012 and has a financial passport in 29 countries. The fintech is based in Paris (HQ), London, Madrid, Milan and employs 90 people representing 16 different nationalities

About Ripple

Ripple enables payments everywhere, every way, for everyone using the power of blockchain. By joining Ripple's growing, global network (RippleNet), financial institutions can process their customers' payments anywhere in the world instantly, reliably and cost-effectively. Banks and payment providers can use the digital asset XRP to further reduce their costs and access new markets. With offices in San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore, São Paulo, Reykjavik and Dubai, Ripple has more than 300 customers around the world.

