WindowMaster International A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 27 October 2020. The admission to trading is conditional upon that WindowMaster International A/S obtains a sufficient number of shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 21 October 2020 at 12:00 CET at the latest. Name: WindowMaster International ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061278355 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: WMA ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 13,439,539 shares Maximum 14,399,232 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 13827532 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 204220 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 50 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------------------ 5010 Construction & Materials ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793165