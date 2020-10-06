DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 05/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 197.0905 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6501030 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 85480 EQS News ID: 1139076 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 06, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)