OSIRIUM TECHNOLOGIES

After a strong order intake in Q1, potential customers delayed placing orders in Q2, resulting in a 25% bookings decline in H120. Revenue increased 36% y-o-y and tight cost control reduced the EBITDA loss over the same period. Osirium has adapted its marketing and customer support to remote working and bookings intake has picked up in Q3, with five new customers signed. We have revised our forecasts to reflect lower bookings in FY20 and FY21; the impact at the EBITDA level is mitigated by tight cost control.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...