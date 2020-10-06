ContractPodAi has hired former Apttus GM, IBM Emptoris World Wide Leader Edward Chick as Chief Growth Officer and former Reis, Law.com executive Rich Hollister as Chief Revenue Officer, to help lead a new era of growth

ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions, today announced two strategic C-Suite appointments to kickstart a new phase of growth. ContractPodAi has seen digital transformations take an increasingly strong hold in organizations this year, leading to Q3'20 being the best quarter in the company's history. The company is now looking ahead to exponentially increasing client impact via blitzscaling, pursuing rapid and reputation-setting growth in the still-nascent legal tech market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005178/en/

Edward Chick, Chief Growth Officer, ContractPodAi (Photo: Business Wire)

ContractPodAi's razor-sharp focus on growth necessitates a team dedicated to its management. As Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Edward Chick will focus on reaching customers where they are through sharpened market positioning, and making impact for them at scale through leadership of a fully revamped partnership strategy. A unified approach to revenue and customer success is key to sustaining big growth and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Rich Hollister will oversee a deep integration of the Direct Sales and Customer Success teams at ContractPodAi for the first time, building on the company's known existing strengths around client delivery.

"A key precursor to success for blitzscaling to exponential growth is organizational capacity: hiring the right leaders at the right time," said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and Co-Founder. "Edward and Rich bring decades of experience in legal and contracting technologies, so they acutely understand ContractPodAi's customers and what they need. Edward and Rich also bring decades of experience aggressively growing SaaS and legal tech companies like ours by systematizing our shared core values of operational excellence and outsized client impact. Since securing Series B funding in 2019, ContractPodAi has seen hyper growth in unprecedented times. With the onboarding of Edward, Rich, and our CTO Anurag Malik earlier in 2020, we now have the leadership team we need to get into overdrive growth mode and lead digital transformation in the legal tech market."

CGO Edward Chick is one of the most well-known names in the contract lifecycle management (CLM) market. His previous roles as CLM GM at Apttus and World Wide Leader of Emptoris at IBM have led him to over 3,000 enterprise CLM deployments over 3,000 successful customer stories leveraging legal, sourcing, and compliance technology to support greater efficiency and reduced risk for businesses. His deep and nuanced understanding of the legal tech ecosystem and its customers make him uniquely suited to lead ContractPodAi's market positioning, channel strategy, and strategic accounts. Edward has also held senior leadership roles at SAP, Siebel, and Janna the latter of which was the first of three exits he has overseen or participated in during his storied career.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to empower legal teams to work smarter, not harder," says Edward. "Representing a platform that is one of the fastest growing legal tech companies with a solution built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies, is an important foundation to explore partner-enablement and expansion that leads to measurable results for customers."

Richard Hollister arrives as ContractPodAi's CRO with 20 years of success leading Sales and Customer Success teams of SaaS and legal industry companies. Over Rich's experience as SVP Sales for Watermark and Reis, and VP Sales for Law.com, Lawyers.com, and LexisNexis, he has honed salesforces to be consultative partners for clients defining success as client impact, not a deal won. This is an organic fit with ContractPodAi's approach to digital transformation for clients and uniquely prepares Rich to more deeply integrate the Sales and Customer Success teams at ContractPodAi under his leadership. Rich's experience building global sales teams will also help him lead the expansion of ContractPodAi's salesforce into the Asia Pacific region in 2021.

"My focus has always been in getting into the trenches and ensuring salesforces are seen as partners in the customer relationship experience," adds Rich. "I am eager to work with Edward, Sarvarth and the entire ContractPodAi team to expand and cement our position as a leader in the global legal tech business."

This investment in growth-focused talent rounds out the international executive team at ContractPodAi and marks an important shift to ramp up customer and partnership development. In this quickly growing market, ContractPodAi is positioned to truly lead the charge in Legal Technology adoption.

To learn more about how ContractPodAi is using artificial intelligence to power the contract lifecycle management process globally, visit ContractPodAi.com.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi)

A pioneer in the legal transformation space, ContractPodAi is now one of the world's fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world's largest and highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive and affordable end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, digitally sign and manage all their contracts and documents from one place.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including IBM Watson AI, Microsoft Azure, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005178/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Sara Zammit

Communications Specialist

sara.zammit@contractpodai.com

+1 (647)-405-3197