Sojern's Co-Op Marketing Program Expands to Europe and Middle East

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , a provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, today announced its Co-Op Marketing Program designed to help Destination Marketing Organisations (DMOs) drive traveller demand. Destination marketers and their partners can now reach customers directly with multichannel digital advertising across video, display, native, Facebook and Instagram.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on travel and tourism. This program enables collaboration between DMOs, hotels and attractions to support market recovery with digital marketing campaigns. Regardless of the campaign objective or the specific goals of each participant, Sojern will find travellers and influence them to visit the hotel, attraction or destination.

Early adopter,Linn Totland, Head of B2C Marketing, Fjord Norway, said, "As a DMO, we have been looking for a solution that would make us better equipped to measure the direct impact of destination marketing on the bottom line for the tourism businesses in our region. The tourism industry has been massively affected by Covid-19, and now, more than ever, we need to make sure that our marketing budget is spent wisely and is generating a positive ROAS. Sojern's Co-op program is definitely a huge step in the right direction for our industry in terms of; making data driven decisions, effective collaborations between DMOs and our partners (hotels, attractions) and measurement."

"We know when someone is looking to travel and can influence them. We've delivered over €11B in bookings for 10,000+ global travel brands including destinations, attractions, hotels, airlines, cruise operators, and more. In this program for co-op marketing, we have removed the operational complexity of executing and measuring joint branding and performance campaigns and provide discounted media to co-op participants. Now, you can boost local tourism with our all-in-one advertising and analytics package," said Chris Blaine, VP of APAC & EMEA at Sojern.

Earlier this year, Sojern was nominated by UNWTO as a semi-finalist for its 'Healing Solutions for Tourism' award.

Learn more about co-op marketing: "Co-Op Marketing for Destinations: The Path Forward for Covid-19 Recovery." Learn more about Sojern solutions: www.sojern.com/destinations/.

