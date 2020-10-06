

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who is Covid-19 positive, has returned to the White House after being discharged from hospital on Monday evening.



Trump was rushed to Walter Reed hospital on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus. After four days of emergency treatment, he checked out of hospital on Monday at 6:30 pm ET. His physician said Trump would continue treatment from the White house.



Trump later tweeted, 'Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! Don't be afraid of Covid.'



Meanwhile, Trump, who is still contagious, removed mask immediately after reaching White House, while posing for pictures on its balcony. Mask is considered as one of the main protective gears against coronavirus, according to CDC.



Before leaving the Walter Reed center, Trump tweeted, 'Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!'



In a video posted on Twitter late Sunday, Trump had said that he was getting great reports from the doctors regarding his battle with the coronavirus.



Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus on last Friday after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, was infected with Covid-19. In recent days, several of Trump's staff and aides have also tested positive for the virus.



