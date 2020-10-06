Irrigation Automation Market Size Worth $8.96 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 16.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.96 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Government subsidies and incentives in the form of low-interest loans for implementing automated irrigation systems are expected to increase usage of these systems in the forthcoming years. Also, government projects such as smarter irrigation for profit led by the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation (RIRDC), the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC), and Department of Agriculture and Water Resources assist farmers and commercial irrigation system providers to save time and water by adopting smart automated irrigation systems.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to increasing water scarcity instances and shifting trend towards mechanization of agricultural processes across the globe

The time-based automation type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, owing to associated benefits such as control of the irrigation process, less labor cost, and less amount of fuel used, among others

The sensor segment is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, owing to the benefits offered such as access to real-time soil moisture level and temperature data

The drip irrigation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is also anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to factors such as less water consumption ability, lower cost of drip systems, and longer life span

The non-agricultural segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, owing to the upsurge in the number of golf courses, sports grounds, pastures, gardens, residential, and turf and landscapes across the globe

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for over 22% revenue share in 2019, owing to the presence of the vast agricultural lands, strong government support, and lowering water levels in river basins

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Irrigation Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Automation Type, By Component (Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers), By Irrigation Type, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/irrigation-automation-market

Furthermore, the Australian Federal, State, and Territory Governments have facilitated the automation of irrigation infrastructures such as improvements in on-farm irrigation hardware and distribution channels. This has led to more efficient water usage and some of the water saved is being used for environmental purposes. Moreover, improved irrigation methods are likely to have a long-term impact on saving water resources. Consequently, the use of communication sensors and remote sensing networks are evolving in the irrigation sector, which is expected to improve water usage patterns worldwide.

Increasing awareness among farmers about the advantages of adopting irrigation automation systems is a strong contributor to market growth. However, factors such as high cost associated with the installation of an irrigation system and lack of suitable infrastructure might impede the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, expanded penetration of solar-powered irrigation systems due to its low fuel costs and minimum maintenance requirement is likely to aid the market expansion at a strong rate over the next few years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global irrigation automation market based on automation type, component, irrigation type, application, and region:

Irrigation Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Time-based



Volume-based



Real-time-based



Computer-based Control System

Irrigation Automation Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Controllers



Sensors



Valves



Sprinklers



Others

Irrigation Automation Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Sprinkler Irrigation



Drip Irrigation



Surface Irrigation



Others

Irrigation Automation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Agricultural



Open Fields





Greenhouses



Non-Agricultural



Golf Courses





Residential





Sports Grounds





Others

Irrigation Automation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Irrigation Automation Market

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Valmont Industries Inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

Galcon

Rubicon Water

Nelson Irrigation

