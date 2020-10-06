Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.10.2020
Ticktack, ticktack, Kursgewinne…! Endet bald der Countdown zu mindestens zwei “Kursbomben”?
06.10.2020 | 10:45
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 6

MANCHESTERANDLONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement made on 30 September 2020, the Company is pleased to announce the commencement in dealings of its 1,262,500 Ordinary shares today on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Following Admission and in conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue37,398,238
Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury-
Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation37,398,238

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

6 October 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

