The global aircraft hangar market size is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing demand for commercial aircraft is one of the significant factors driving the aircraft hangar market growth. The steady rise in air traffic has created a need for new aircraft. Commercial aircraft OEMs are increasing their manufacturing capacity to cater to this rising demand for new aircraft. They are also focusing on the development of new-generation aircraft with low fuel consumption and noise and carbon emissions. As a result, the demand for aircraft hangars has increased. The design of aircraft hangars has also undergone significant changes to suit the changing aircraft sizes and technologies, with modern aircraft hangars being fitted with temperature control and security devices. Market vendors are also offering customized aircraft hangars, designed as per the requirements of the end-users.

Report Highlights:

The major aircraft hangar market growth came from fixed installed hangars segment. These are used for maintenance, replacement, and assembly of new aircraft at airbases. They also help in protecting aircraft from inclement weather conditions. The rise in commercial aviation, modernization of aircraft fleets and airports, increasing fleet capacity, and rising procurement of new aircraft are a few of the factors fueling the demand of fixed installed aircraft hangars.

APAC was the largest market for aircraft hangar in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in passenger traffic and mass procurement of new aircraft are contributing to aircraft hangar market growth in this region.

The global aircraft hangar market is fragmented. AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., Fulfab Inc., JOHN REID SONS (STRUCSTEEL) Ltd., PFEIFER Holding GmbH Co. KG, Rubb Buildings Ltd., and The Korte Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this aircraft hangar market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global aircraft hangar market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Adoption of Smart Airport Terminals will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing adoption of smart airport terminals has improved operational efficiency and enhanced passenger experience. Smart airport terminals enable real-time data exchange and airport-wide integration with passenger services and security capabilities. Regulatory authorities, such as the ICAO, the IATA, the Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, and the EU, are also promoting the development of smart airports for safe flight and airport operations. These changes in the aviation industry have encouraged market vendors to offer advanced and heavy-duty hangars. New generation aircraft hangars provide several features, including effective condition monitoring, high level of security, and advanced systems for effective inspection and MRO.

