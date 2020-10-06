Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.: Grayhawk Announces Investment by Sagard Holdings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk") is pleased to announce a significant equity investment and strategic partnership in the company by Sagard Holdings ("Sagard"), the multi-strategy alternative asset manager, positioning Grayhawk for accelerated growth across the country.

Grayhawk's differentiated high net worth platform, its independent, progressive approach to serving successful families across Canada and its fiduciary-led approach to wealth management that puts the families' interests first is what attracted Sagard to the investment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sagard as an equity partner. We believe that successful Canadian families deserve better options, and this partnership, together with our proven, fiduciary-led model and expanded and highly experienced management team, accelerates our mission to serve more successful families across Canada. Sagard represents one of the most important and respected financial networks in the world, and we welcome their trust in us to be the leading family wealth model in Canada," said Michael Kaumeyer, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grayhawk.

Grayhawk was formed on the strength of an insight that families with multi-generational wealth need more than just an investment plan - they need a strategy to build well-being that lasts. The company has a differentiated model comprising portfolio management services, a family office hub, and innovative affinity partnerships, including a recently announced partnership with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. As the company continues its expansion, the Sagard partnership, and its long-term capital commitment, enables the company to leverage Sagard's significant Canadian and global network and resources, and to offer more of the services that matter most to families.

"As I have come to know Mike, Pete and the Grayhawk team I have been drawn to their unique approach to working with families beyond financial capital, one that recognizes the value of broader and sustained family well-being, and the positive impact this can have across generations. I'm a strong believer that there is significant potential for growth and a new approach in the family office services space and look forward to working alongside the Grayhawk team to expand their innovative model to more families across Canada." said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO, Sagard Holdings.

About Sagard Holdings

Sagard Holdings is a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with professionals located in Montreal, Toronto, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Singapore. Sagard looks to generate attractive returns by matching investment opportunities with flexible capital solutions and pairing entrepreneurs with teams that have deep industry knowledge. Sagard develops long-term partnerships and empowers the growth of its investments through a unique global network of portfolio companies, limited partners, advisors and other valued relationships. Today, Sagard invests across four asset classes: private equity, private credit, royalties, and venture capital. Sagard Holdings was founded by Power Corporation of Canada in 2005 as a complement to its global investment holdings. For more information about Sagard, visit sagardholdings.com.

About Grayhawk

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk") works with families with multi-generational wealth on their financial and human capital understanding that they need more than an investment plan, they need a strategy to build well-being that lasts. The company is guided by this mission to build trust with families that want to look to the future, and to benefit from the real value of wealth. Grayhawk serves successful Canadian families with custom portfolio management services, a family office hub and unique affinity partnerships from its offices in Calgary, Montreal and Toronto. For more information about Grayhawk, visit grayhawkwealth.com.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan and as an Investment Fund Manager in Alberta, Ontario and Québec.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about Grayhawk's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Grayhawk believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Grayhawk can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of Grayhawk based on information currently available to Grayhawk.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Grayhawk disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement

