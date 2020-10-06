NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 05 October 2020 were:

125.48c Capital only USD (cents)

96.68p Capital only Sterling (pence)

127.88c Including current year income USD (cents)

98.53p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September 2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283 which are held in treasury