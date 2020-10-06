Anzeige
Acorn Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Acorn Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 6

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

6 October 2020

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameNigel Sidebottom (for a PCA)
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentZero Dividend preference shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price £1.55268Volume 637
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction30 September 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques, St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

