Rockep & Cropnew: Deependra Singh Co-founder of Cropnew, Launched New Company Named "Rockep"

UDAIPUR, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Deependra Singh is a 17-year-old young and aspiring entrepreneur. At the age of 10, Deependra Singh began his successful journey with his computer, which was given to him by his father. He received his degree at his village's government college.

He is the co-founder and CEO of a Cropnew. With the continued success of his existing company Cropnew, Deependra Singh, along with Bhawani Singh Rathore and Chandrabhan Singh Jhala, have now launched a new company named Rockep, on 11 May 2020. It's corporate headquarter is in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India.

Rockep is a multinational Indian company manufacturing construction, crushing, and electrical equipment. It is renowned for its products' quality, durability, and reliability. In compliance with international requirements, they give their clients a full set of equipment and assistance for the whole lifting industry. They are continuously implementing new changes and advancements in order to ensure that their clients are in a position to increase their productivity and continue to make greater profits.

Rockep adopts the latest technologies in the field of engineering, construction, operation, and maintenance and thus providing a world-class infrastructure. They encourage professional integrity, knowledge up-gradation, learning new skills, and provide a safe working environment for their employees.

5 years down the line Deepandra visualizes Rockep to be a world-class construction and infrastructure enterprise providing a quality service, timely project delivery, customer satisfaction, continuous learning, and innovating skills.

Bhawani Singh Rathore is an Indian actor, model, and businessman. He was born in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on July 3, 1998. He acquired his B. A. degree from Bhupal Nobels' University Udaipur, Rajasthan. Bhawani Singh Rathore has played a vital role in paving the way to successes establishment of the Rockep.

Chandrabhan Singh Jhala is a young and enthusiastic entrepreneur who has contributed effectively to the company's growth. With his rationally positive attitude, he understands, accepts, and handles the situation more deeply.

Deependra Singh began contributing to nation-building with steadfast dedication after completing his education, branched out on his own, to establish his business, and laid the cornerstone of two prosperous operating businesses at such a young age. His story isn't a privilege or entitlement story. It is a tale of strength and gumption; of resistance against incredible odds; of dreams, and the persistence and self-confidence that made them a reality.

Talking about Deependra's existing company, Cropnew is a technology company founded by Deependra Singh and Chandani Rathore on 27th April 2019. Cropnew has its headquarter in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Cropnew Stal affiliate is a brand of sportswear. Cropnew Stal produces T-shirts and shoes In India. But the primary draw is still on fashionable T-shirts. According to BuiltWith, Cropnew is currently using 34 innovations for its website. This includes Meta, iPhone / Smartphone Compliant, and SPF viewport. With his sheer hard work, Deependar has always proved to be a successful entrepreneur, so for sure we can expect the upcoming Rockep will bag another successful star in his pocket.

Company name - Rockep

Contact person - Deependra Singh

Phone number - +916350235522

Email address - Info@rockep.com

