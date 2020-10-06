TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: GoIP Global Inc. Name Changed to TransWorld Holdings Inc.

GOIGD Symbol Will Change to TRWO on November 2

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / GoIP Global Inc (OTC PINK:GOIGD), as previously disclosed, has officially become TransWorld Holdings Inc. Beginning today, October 6, 2020, the company's common stock will trade under the symbol GOIGD for 20 business days, after which the symbol will change to TRWO.

About TransWorld Holdings Inc.

GoIP/Transworld is a holding company that connects consumers and businesses using transportation, infrastructure and technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of GoIP Global, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. GoIP Global, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of GoIP Global, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. GoIP Global, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond GoIP Global, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in GoIP Global, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by GoIP Global, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, GoIP Global, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match GoIP Global, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. GoIP Global, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

ccapaccio@lhai.com

212.838.3777

SOURCE: TransWorld Holdings, Inc.

