The following information is based on the press release from Telia AB (Telia) published on October 6, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Telia has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) decides on an additional dividend of SEK 0.65 per share. The proposition is made in the light of a strengthened balance sheet following the disposals of the shareholding in Turkcell Holding and Telia Carrier. It brings the total dividend per share for the financial year 2019 back to the initially proposed amount of SEK 2.45 that was reduced due to the COVID-19 crisis. Given this exceptional case and according to exchange notice 63/20, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets confirm that a re-calculation of options, forwards, and futures in Telia (TLSN, TLS1V3) will not be carried out. Due to the exceptional situation regarding dividends earlier this year and due to a large amount of questions regarding this case Nasdaq Derivatives Markets decided to send out an Exchange notice. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets also want to highlight that this is an exception from normal procedures where an Exchange notice is not sent out if there is no adjustment. For contact information please find attched file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793185