Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Announces eCommerce Platform

New sales channel gives quick access to vehicle intelligence solutions that enhance operations, automate tasks, and increase community safety

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor") (the "Company") a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that its cutting-edge technology for public safety, smart cities and customer experience is now available for online purchase.

Through Rekor's Solution Suite, OpenALPR.com, municipalities and business can now conveniently purchase a full range of Rekor's high-value vehicle recognition solutions with just a credit card and a click. The eCommerce platform enables self-service sign up and a range of subscription options for the following:

Watchman Vehicle Recognition Platform enables accurate automatic license plate and vehicle recognition on nearly any IP, traffic, or security camera. Results are displayed on a web-based interface, which can be securely accessed from anywhere. Installation is quick and easy, making it perfect for businesses of all sizes and homeowners alike.

CarCheck Vehicle Recognition API analyzes images of vehicles from over 80 countries and responds with license plate data, as well as vehicle make, model, color, and direction of travel. The API supports real-time communications with nearly any programming language and produces valuable vehicle insights in seconds.

With this launch, Rekor is introducing a new affordable entry-level CarCheck plan -- perfect to allow small or single location businesses and developers to become familiar with advanced license plate and vehicle recognition services. The low price point makes it easy to get started with Rekor and lets them scale as needed in the future.

Rekor's fixed and mobile hardware solutions Rekor Edge and Rekor Finder are also accessible on the redesigned OpenALPR.com.

As businesses work to meet the challenges of one of the most disruptive periods in modern history, vehicle intelligence has emerged as a core technology to enable contactless and secure customer experiences. Just last month, Rekor announced that its technology is being used in Mastercard AI-powered drive throughs and will begin on-location pilots at White Castle locations this month and rolling out with other quick service restaurants later in the year.

In addition to quick service restaurants and retail, Rekor solutions are also widely used for security and logistics, automation, parking operations, and law enforcement. The technology is used by numerous software developers to design custom applications leveraging Rekor's advanced AI and machine learning to solve unique business challenges.

"We are pleased to offer our industry leading vehicle intelligence capabilities through frictionless transactions at a time when communities and businesses are accelerating their digital footprint to increase safety and operational efficiency," said Robert A. Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. "Our eCommerce platform makes our solutions more accessible and positions Rekor for continued growth by giving us an additional channel to accommodate the increasing customer demand for a wide range of industries and countries."

This Rekor Solution Suite is available in five additional international languages, with more coming in 2021 to meet the growing needs of our global client base spanning 56 countries.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor provides commercial and government customers with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions to be made faster and provide better outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience and Smart Cities in 56 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors that could have such a result include a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, the ongoing pandemic and responses thereto related to COVID-19, a decline or volatility in the securities markets or regulatory changes or other adverse developments with respect to the markets for the Company's products and services or an inability to obtain adequate financing. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Lisa Throckmorton

REQ for Rekor Systems

lthrockmorton@req.co

Investor Contact:

Charles Degliomini

Rekor Systems, Inc.

ir@rekor.ai

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609227/Rekor-Systems-Announces-eCommerce-Platform