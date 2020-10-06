

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced a five-year partnership expansion to develop integrated, market-ready solutions. The companies are working to deliver edge-to-cloud-based solutions that connect information between development, operations and maintenance teams through a singular, trusted data environment. Organizations can access Rockwell Automation solutions now via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with more solutions currently in development.



'This partnership provides Rockwell Automation and Microsoft customers with a holistic, simple solution for IIoT development and operations and removes data silos that hinder industrial digital transformation initiatives,' said Blake Moret, CEO of Rockwell Automation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

