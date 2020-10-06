More than 80% of AMC Theatres in the U.S. are open now, and will remain open for moviegoers

More than 90% of Odeon Cinemas Group theatres across Europe are open now, and will remain open for moviegoers

Fully 100% of AMC Cinemas in the Middle East are open now, and will remain open for moviegoers

AMC to open more theatres when given permission to do so by local authorities, especially in the States of New York and California

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA starring Robert De Niro makes its debut at AMC Theatres across the United States starting this Friday, October 9

More new movie releases in October and November are expected to include YELLOW ROSE (October 9), HONEST THIEF (October 16), 2 HEARTS (October 16), THE EMPTY MAN (October 23), COME PLAY (October 30), LET HIM GO (November 6), FREAKY (November 3), THE COMEBACK TRAIL (November 3), SOUL (November 20), THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (November 25), and HAPPIEST SEASON (November 25)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe the Middle East and the world, announced today that it is currently planning for all of its theatres that are now open to remain open for business. More than 80% of AMC's U.S. theatres are currently open and an even higher percentage of AMC's international theatres across Europe and the Middle East are open and will continue to be so. In addition, AMC said it is actively planning to open more theatres, especially in New York and California, when authorized to do so by state and county officials.

AMC makes this announcement in light of news reports that other movie circuits may temporarily close.

AMC noted that there are many new movie titles that will be released in October and November, including THE WAR WITH GRANDPA starring Robert De Niro, and YELLOW ROSE, which open this weekend in the United States. Other titles coming soon include HONEST THIEF and 2 HEARTS on October 16, THE EMPTY MAN on October 23, COME PLAY on October 30, LET HIM GO on November 6, FREAKY and THE COMEBACK TRAIL on November 3, SOUL on November 20 and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE and HAPPIEST SEASON on November 25, as well as local language films in certain countries outside the U.S.

Commenting on the announcement, AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said, "Some of our best partners like Disney, with its much anticipated SOUL, and Universal with THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, have new movies scheduled for theatrical release over the next month and a half. Warner Bros.' TENET has been stimulating moviegoers and is still leading the box office. And this weekend, THE WAR WITH GRANDPA, a new movie title starring the legendary Robert De Niro, will be prominent all across the U.S. on the big screens of AMC."

Aron added, "Fortunately for AMC, our groundbreaking agreement with Universal Studios announced earlier this summer puts AMC in a position where we can open our theatres when others may feel the need to close. We are fully comfortable showing Universal films in our theaters, even as they implement premium video on demand as we have mutually agreed. This is because AMC will share in premium revenues coming from their early availability in the home."

Aron concluded, "We take great comfort in knowing that literally millions of moviegoers have already visited our theatres. They have done so in part because of our AMC Safe Clean protocols, developed in consultation with Clorox and faculty of the Harvard University School of Public Health. Our guests are telling us that our theatres have never been cleaner, and that they recognize the great effort AMC is making to keep them healthy and safe."

Showtimes can be found at amctheatres.com and on the AMC Mobile app. Showtimes, and the roster of AMC Theatres that are open, are subject to change at any time at AMC's discretion. Further, in areas where movie theatres are not permitted to open, AMC is in dialogue with state and local health authorities about operating our theatres.

AMC SAFE CLEAN

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC's comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe Clean, which was developed under advisement of current former faculty of Harvard University's prestigious School of Public Health, as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.

AMC Safe Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 9 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

