Ankura Honored as Consulting Practice of the Year by Cyber Security Awards

Firm Recognized for its Excellence and Innovation in Cybersecurity

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, today announced that the firm has received Cyber Security Awards' distinction as Consulting Practice of the Year for 2020. This recognition demonstrates the breadth of Ankura's growing cybersecurity practice and the firm's commitment to enhancing and delivering solutions for technology and data privacy for its global clientele.

Based in the United Kingdom, Cyber Security Awards is an independent organization that recognizes individuals, teams and companies within the cybersecurity industry for their excellence and innovation. The recipients for the merit-based awards are vetted and decided upon by a panel of industry experts from a wide array of cybersecurity backgrounds, including well-regarded corporate executives and independent advisers. The Consulting Practice of the Year Award recognizes the firm that best demonstrates excellence, innovation, strong leadership and teamwork that enable client success.

"Ankura is honored to accept the title of Consulting Practice of the Year," said Bob Olsen, Global Head of Cybersecurity and Privacy. "Our team has done an exceptional job building our cybersecurity offerings to meet the rapidly increasing needs of our global client base. This award is a testament to our team's dedication to client success and our unique collaboration model to leverage our collective expertise to solve our clients' most complex challenges. In an increasingly remote and distributed world that is highlighted by unprecedented cyber risk, Ankura has built a highly skilled and multidisciplinary bench of cybersecurity professionals to provide the end-to-end solutions required to protect clients and avoid disruption. We look forward to continuing to enhance both our team and our client offerings in this dynamic environment."

Ankura was recognized in a virtual awards ceremony on September 10, 2020. The full ceremony can be viewed at the link here. In addition to its recognition as Consulting Practice of the Year, Ankura was honored as a finalist in the Cyber Security Awards U.S.-equivalent, The American Cyber Awards.

To learn more about Ankura's cybersecurity expertise and advisory capabilities, please visit: https://ankura.com/suite/expertise/cybersecurity/.

About Ankura

