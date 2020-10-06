Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2020 | 14:05
126 Leser
Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Interim Report for January-September 2020 on Wednesday 21 October 2020

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 6 OCTOBER 2020 at 15.00 EEST

Orion publishes Interim Report for January-September 2020 on Wednesday 21 October 2020

Orion will publish Interim Report for January-September 2020 on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 approximately at 12.00 noon EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company's website at www.orion.fi/en/investorsafter publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 at 13.30 EEST. The event will be held only online and by conference call.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10
Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51
UK: +44 333 300 0804
USA: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 15529281#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
