Alcon, the global leader in eye care, will highlight leading innovations and clinical research at the 2020 American Academy of Optometry (the Academy or Academy20) meeting taking place virtually from October 7 22, 2020. The company's robust virtual program will feature updates on its most important innovations, including PRECISION1 one-day contact lenses, Systane iLux MGD Treatment System and digital platform MARLO, as well as 23 scientific presentations on a range of technologies.

"Now more than ever, there's an increasing need to bolster practice growth and deliver on unmet patient needs during these challenging times," said Sean Clark, VP/General Manager, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Alcon has doubled down on our commitment to support Eye Care Professionals by providing tools, resources and programs to support their practices and their patients. We believe the innovations we're bringing to this year's Academy meeting will help our partners get back to business so we can continue helping people See Brilliantly together."

Alcon's virtual booth will feature a live theater offering OD-to-OD education and Q&A sessions; an in-depth learning lab; resources for Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) to help their practices recover following COVID-19 shutdowns; product innovation showcases; direct support from Alcon's medical affairs team; a fun, interactive game center to get the full event experience at home; and, more.

Clinical Data Highlights Key Benefits of PRECISION1 Contact Lenses

Clinical findings will be presented at Academy20, highlighting key attributes of Alcon's latest contact lens innovation, PRECISION1. Specifically, data presented at the meeting will look at the lens' overall performance, efficacy during digital device use and the clinical performance of a forthcoming toric version of PRECISION1. PRECISION1meeting highlights include:

Friday, October 9 Paper Presentation : Clinical Comparison of Verofilcon A and Etafilcon A Daily Disposable Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Jason Miller, 3:15 3:30 p.m. ET Poster Presentation : The subjective response to Verofilcon A Daily Disposable Contact Lenses During Extensive Digital Device Use. Presented by Dr. Marc Schulze, 4:00 6:00 p.m. ET Poster Presentation : Clinical Performance of Verofilcon A Toric Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Wilson Movic, 4:00 6:00 p.m. ET Poster Presentation : Use of Likert Questionnaires to Compare Subjective Performance of Two Daily Disposable Soft Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Jason Miller, 4:00 6:00 p.m. ET



Friday, October 16 Lunch Symposium : The Next Big Thing, featuring PRECISION1. Guest Speaker Dr. Pam Lowe, 12:00 1:00 p.m. ET



Broadened U.S. Availability of MARLO Helps ODs Stay Connected to their Patients

Following a successful pilot, Alcon announced in August the broader U.S. availability of its innovative MARLO digital platform. This platform is the contact lens ordering experience patients expect from online retailers and, now, independent OD practices can offer it to their patients. Alcon accelerated MARLO access to help ECPs better connect with their patients as virtual health services became more popular due to COVID-19. Meeting-goers will be able to visit the MARLO section of Alcon's virtual booth to sign up for a demo of the product. For more information, visit MeetMarlo.com.

Clinical Research and Opportunities in Dry Eye

Alcon's dry eye portfolio of drops and devices will be featured in scientific presentations during the virtual Academy20 meeting, including:

Wednesday, October 7 Poster Presentation : iLux Efficacy after One Week of Treatment. Presented by Dr. David Geffen, 4:00 6:00 p.m. ET Poster Presentation : Dry Eye Symptom Relief with a Phospholipid/Propylene Glycol/Hydroxypropyl Guar Nanoemulsion ocular lubricant. Presented by Dr. Thao Yeh, 4:00 6:00 p.m. ET Poster Presentation : Six-Month Therapeutic Profiles of Lipid and Non-Lipid-Based Artificial Tear Supplements in Managing Dry Eye Disease. Presented by Dr. Jennifer Craig, 4:00 6:00 p.m. ET



Visit the Alcon virtual booth in the exhibits section of www.AcademyMeeting.org for important information on Alcon's innovative products and programs featured in this release.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

