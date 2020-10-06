

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Omnichannel retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced the addition of Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery services this year. With these services, the company expects to provide faster, safer and more convenient shopping experience amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The company would provide free Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and Curbside Pickup services. Further, Same Day Delivery service is newly introduced.



For Same Day Delivery, once the order is placed, a personal shopper from the company's Same Day Delivery partner Shipt will pick up the item at the local store and deliver to the customer's home for as little as $4.99.



The company also will provide easy solutions, thoughtful gifts, relevant tips, and inspiring ideas throughout its website, marketing and social channels during the season.



The company said it has tapped Decorist, its online interior design service, to provide holiday decorating and entertaining inspiration, including state-of-the art 3D renderings and blog posts.



Cindy Davis, Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Decorist said, 'At a time when our homes are the epicenter of our lives, we want to help our customers celebrate old traditions and create new ones, by making sure there's no place like home this holiday season.'



Bed Bath & Beyond further offers programs to make great savings throughout the season. Under its Beyond+ loyalty program, members receive 20% off on every shopping and free standard shipping throughout the year for only $29 annually. They will get a special bonus during Black Friday week.



The company noted that from October 4 through October 31, customers will receive a $29 bonus card when they purchase a Beyond+ membership.



Further, from October 7 through October 10, customers will earn $25 in My Funds Rewards when they spend $75. All customers will earn $50 in My Funds Rewards when they spend $200 online.



The company also introduced two extended saving programs, such as Gift of the Week that starts from October 16 through December 23, and Holiday Daily Deals that runs from November 2 through December 24.



