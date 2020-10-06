

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production grew in August, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 6.5 percent decline in July.



The overall private sector output fell 3.9 percent year-on-year in August, following a 4.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from the chemical and pharmaceuticals industry by 30.2 percent year-on-year and contributed 0.7 percentage points.



Services output fell 5.5 percent yearly in August.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 7.0 percent in August, after a 3.6 percent rise in the prior month.



The total private sector output rose 1.2 percent from the previous month.



Manufacturing output rose 7.9 percent monthly in August, following a 3.0 percent increase in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders remained unchanged annually in August.



Orders received from the domestic market decreased 3.9 percent in August, while those from foreign markets rose 3.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent in August.



