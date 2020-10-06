Why Nanoemulsions Water-Soluble CBD Has Become More Popular In The Consumer Marketplace

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last several years CBD has become a mainstay in public arena and as consumer acceptance and awareness continue to rise so do the revenues. A report from Grand View Research showed that the global CBD nutraceuticals market size is expected to continue to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% through 2026. Growing consumer preference for plant-based supplements, awareness regarding medical benefits of cannabidiol including its remedial properties, legalization of hemp-derived CBD (cannabidiol) products in various countries, and rise in the standard of living are some of the key factors driving the growth. There are all kinds of reasons people take this substance, from specific physical and mental problems to overall well-being treatment. In a nutshell, it helps the body by working with the endocannabinoid system, or ECS for short. The ECS is responsible for all kinds of jobs. These include helping to control your: Immune system; Anxiety levels; Sleep schedule; Appetite; and a person's Overall mood. In this way, CBD oils are used by consumers to help with their physical, mental and emotional health. Another reason people like to take this substance is the fact that it is not intoxicating, unlike marijuana. When you ingest marijuana the intoxication effect comes from a compound known as THC. THC is the compound that gets you high. CBD products do not contain THC. Therefore, you get all the benefits without the drawbacks. CBD products come in many forms. You can find this substance in or infused with oils, creams, lotions, gummies, chocolates, water, alcohol, coffee and tea and more… but the most effective way, according to industry experts, is to utilize a water-soluble CBD oil. Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT).

The term water-soluble does not mean that the CBD is dissolved in water, as the term suggests. What the term is referring to is the fact that this kind of oil has been broken down into smaller parts than regular CBD oil. Consumers are looking for and manufacturers of these products are marketing "water-soluble technology," or more accurately, they are using "nanotechnology." The vast majority of the groups claiming water-soluble (more properly referred to as "water-compatible") technology are offering up a nanoemulsion. Nanoemulsion technology is a very promising and accessible solution. It has the ability to allow for both (1) rapid onset and (2) uniform distribution of the active ingredient in infused products such as beverages, gummies, and water-based topicals. A recent article from Cannabis Law added: "The benefit of this is that more of the oil will enter your body. This makes sense. After all, our bodies are made up of mostly water, so why wouldn't this be the best way to get CBD into our bodies? Basically, with this method, you get more bang for your buck. You don't have to take as much of the product to get the result you need. It makes CBD more effective at its job. As an added benefit, this process also makes the oil slightly less bitter than its regular counterpart.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS:Pressure BioSciences Achieves Critical Milestone in Revolutionary Nanoemulsification Technology Development; Enters Production Era for Commercial System Development - Pressure BioSciences today announced the achievement of a critical milestone: the lock-in of final design specifications for the commercial production model of its proprietary, next-generation Ultra Shear Technology ("UST")-based nanoemulsification system. Following achievement of this milestone, the Company has begun to build the initial "Alpha" unit of the commercial model. Once built, tested, and approved, the Company will immediately proceed to build an additional 15 ready-for-sale systems, thus enabling PBI to meet its goal of shipping the BaroShear K45 UST System in early (Q1/Q2) 2021.

Based on the Company's patented UST platform, the BaroShear K45 is a unique breakthrough nanoemulsification system designed to resolve one of the most substantive problems facing manufacturers of biotherapeutic drugs, nutraceuticals (including hemp-derived CBD products), and other products containing oil-based active ingredients that are at best poorly soluble in water. As with any oil-based product, it is difficult for the water-based biochemistry of humans and other animals to access and absorb the active ingredients hidden within oil drops. Poor water solubility leads to lower absorption and bioavailability of active ingredients, which makes it particularly difficult to design and deliver proper dosing of the desired compound. More recently, growing science around nanoemulsion development has shown that oil-based active ingredients manufactured into high quality nanoemulsions have delivered dramatically increased absorption and bioavailability, resulting in higher quality finished products for the consumer.

Mr. Kenneth F. Micciche, PBI's Director of Marketing and Sales, commented: "We are elated to have achieved this pivotal milestone in production readiness in just three short years. Since the start of UST program in 2018, several note-worthy milestones have been achieved: from the development of the first prototype unit and its use in processing hemp-derived CBD Oil into highly stable and effective nanoemulsions; to the development of a larger scale, floor model "test bed" prototype used to generate important data on flow rates, particle sizes, novel valve designs, temperature controllers, material properties on performance and durability of system components; and finally to the determination of the final design specifications of the ready-to-sell system."

Mr. Micciche continued: "Our commercialization plan for the BaroShear K45 system is initially focused on the rapidly growing hemp-derived CBD market, which is projected to reach $20 billionby 2020. Three months ago, we announced that we had secured purchase orders for twelve (12) BaroShear K45 nanoemulsification systems. We plan to install these systems during the first half of 2021, which we believe will generate up to $3 million in revenue. Once these initial units are installed and in commercial use, we believe they will propel the close of multiple sales of additional BaroShear K45 systems during the latter half of 2021 and thereafter."

It is estimated that more than 40% of all new chemical compounds developed by the pharma industry are highly insoluble in water. To be effective as potential new drugs, most such molecules need to be processed into highly water-soluble solutions. The Company believes the UST platform can play a pivotal role in fulfilling this need. For example, PBI scientists evaluated the UST nanoemulsification platform on Prednisone, a widely prescribed corticosteroid with systemic anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant properties. Prednisone is sparingly soluble in water and ethanol. When processed by the UST platform, Prednisone solutions became optically clear (signifying achievement of nanoemulsion status) and remained stable for many weeks at room temperature. Other nanoemulsions using this same formulation and UST processing have been shown by PBI scientists to remain stable at room temperature for six months and longer.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "The data generated over the past 18 months with both our bench-top and floor model prototypes have validated the ability of our revolutionary UST platform to create high quality, highly stable nanoemulsions of oil and water. These exciting results support our belief that our revolutionary UST platform can help a diverse range of customers develop a vast array of new and beneficial products across many multi-million and multi-billion dollar markets, including hemp-derived CBD and other nutraceuticals, cosmetics and topical treatments, food and beverages, and biotherapeutic drugs - such as in the example of Prednisone above. We look forward with excitement to the upcoming commercial release of our revolutionary UST-based BaroShear K45 nanoemulsification system by early (Q1/Q2) 2021." Read this and more news for Pressure BioSciences at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), a leading global cannabis company, announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter and three-months ended August 31, 2020 on October 15, 2020. Aphria executives will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 am Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, dial (888) 231-8191 from Canada and the U.S. or (647) 427-7450 from International locations and use the passcode 5693063. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through November 14, 2020. To access the recording dial 1-855-859-2056 and use the passcode 5693063. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Aphria's website at. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), a global leader in cannabis research, cultivation, production, and distribution, recently announced that Australian researchers have published preliminary results finding that one of the company's GMP-produced products is showing promise reducing nausea and vomiting for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy in a world's first clinical trial. Results published in Annals of Oncology found a significant improvement in the control of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. A quarter of the patients taking medicinal cannabis experienced no vomiting and nausea, compared to 14 percent of people who took a placebo. The pilot phase of the study ran for two-and-a-half years with 81 participants enrolled. To be included in the study, patients had to have already experienced nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy despite having taken nausea prevention medication.

"The side-effects associated with chemotherapy are some of the primary causes of treatment discontinuation", says Philippe Lucas, Vice President of Global Patient Research and Access at Tilray, "so improving the control of nausea and vomiting can not only improve the quality of life of patients, by allowing those affected by cancer to complete their treatment it can also potentially save lives."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) a global cannabinoid company, recently announced the launch of its leading medical brand PEACE NATURALS, in pharmacies throughout Israel through Cronos Israel. Cronos Israel's operations include the cultivation and production of PEACE NATURALS branded products at the company's facilities, located in Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, in Israel. Currently, Cronos Israel sells dried flower in the medical market and expects to launch cannabis oils and pre-rolls in the near future. As one of the first medicinal cannabis brands in Canada, established in 2013, PEACE NATURALS has always stood for high-quality products and a whole health approach to patient care. To maintain consistency, Cronos Israel has imported both dried flower and cannabis plant cuttings from Canada. The Cronos Israel facility now operates independent crop cycles which conform to the characteristics of the products the Company sells in Canada and Germany, and which products are sold in Australia by the Company's investee, Cronos Australia Limited.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, recently announced that it had entered into a distributorship agreement with a subsidiary of The Kraft Heinz Company ("Kraft Heinz") to market and distribute its products into India, Vietnam, the Caribbean Islands and Latin America.

Neptune's Health & Wellness Innovations division expects the partnership with Kraft Heinz will add significant incremental revenue beginning before the end of Neptune's fiscal year 2021 and will dramatically expand global distribution opportunities for Neptune's branded consumer packaged goods products throughout India, Vietnam, the Caribbean Islands and Latin America. The four regions have a combined population of more than 2.1 billion people, providing Neptune with unprecedented reach for its business.

