Netcracker Technology announced today that Cox Communications has renewed its agreement with Netcracker. The multi-year business support systems and professional services extension is focused on supporting Cox's residential and business product lines.

Cox Communications is the largest private broadband company in the U.S. with about 6 million residential and business customers across 18 states.

The renewed agreement includes BSS license, maintenance and related professional services in support of a large range of Cox product offerings.

"Reliable software solutions and related professional services continue to be extremely important as Cox connects residential and business customers with more complex broadband applications," said Johannes Eckert, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Development Operations at Cox Communications.

"We could not be happier to continue our relationship with Cox Communications, which is bringing innovative and exciting services to market," said Rohit Aggarwal, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Netcracker. "Our industry-leading products and services provide Cox the tools to transform customer experiences and enable their business for future technologies."

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

