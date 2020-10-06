Salsify Sees Rapid Growth in EMEA Partner Activity as Brands Seek to Accelerate Digital Shelf Initiatives

Partner-led implementations in the region have increased 400 percent since March 2020

BOSTON and LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the commerce experience platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced that there has been a 400 percent increase in partner-led implementations of its platform over the past six months in the EMEA region. More than half of Salsify's local customer base now also works with Salsify's partner ecosystem.

"Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Kantar Research found that the share of European consumers that do more than half of their total purchases online has increased between 25 and 80 percent," said Christian Hassold, VP of EMEA Salsify. "Brand manufacturers taking advantage of our partner program are able to more effectively establish and scale their Digital Shelf programs in response. They are receiving both expert counsel from some of Europe's leading consultancy and implementation firms, along with the leading technology resources they need to capture this new online demand."

Salsify boasts a rapidly expanding ecosystem of agencies and consultants that excel at helping brands win on the Digital Shelf. Salsify agency and consultancy partners take advantage of a range of co-marketing and co-selling opportunities for their needs and target clients. Those in the program are also able to work directly in the Salsify platform and get live hands-on training from the Salsify team.

"New and growing commerce movements like the Digital Shelf are opportunities for brands to capture an unfair share of new customers, if they can execute to the best of their abilities," said Nils Kijkuit, Commercial Director EMEA at Wunderman Thompson Commerce. "Partnering with a leading CommerceXM platform like Salsify gives Wunderman Thompson clients a major step up in this regard. Our partnership with Salsify continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and I am looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish together as the Digital Shelf continues to become the main driver of commerce for brands in Europe."

Salsify was named a leader in IDC's 2019 PIM Marketscape, and the company was named a Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce by Gartner in 2020. In September, the company announced former Salesforce Chief Customer Officer Mike Milburn as President and a $155 million Series E round of funding led by Warburg Pincus.

"Partnerships are key to our overall growth strategy because they can be invaluable to the success our customers have in optimizing the use of the Salsify platform," said Hassold. "We plan on continuing to invest heavily in growing our partner program in Europe and are looking forward to bringing on more agency and consultancy partners to help accelerate the Digital Shelf movement."

About Salsify

Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

Media Contact

Jason Fidler

Director of Communications, Salsify

jfidler@salsify.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607125/Salsify_Horizontal_Logo.jpg