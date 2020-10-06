ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Enters Class 5 Electric Truck Market with First Order from Pittsburg Unified School District Child Nutrition Services Department

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of advanced zero-emission vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, is pleased to announce that on August 31st, the Child Nutrition Services Department of the Pittsburg Unified School District (USD) in Contra Costa County, California, awarded bid EQ#2020 to ADOMANI for a Class 5 electric box truck. Pittsburg USD received a grant from the California Department of Education for $86,000 under its 2019 National School Lunch Program, (NSLP), Equipment Assistance Grants program to help defray the cost of the electric vehicle. This Class 5 electric truck will replace a diesel truck that the Child Nutrition Services Department is currently operating to deliver food to schools in the Pittsburg, California area. The new zero-emissions truck will be delivered in early 2021.

ADOMANI entered the commercial electric vehicle market in 2018 with the introduction of their class 3 and 4 all-electric trucks and vans. In June, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) took a bold step in adopting a first-in-the-world rule that requires truck manufacturers to move from diesel trucks and vans to all-electric, zero-emission trucks starting in 2024. The CARB rule, combined with California governor Gavin Newsom's recent executive order N-79-20 dated September 23, 2020, which requires all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission by 2035, has re-ignited the EV market in the state. ADOMANI is just one of a few national commercial EV distributors that has production models in inventory, ready to deliver to the market.

In 2016, the ADOMANI all-electric school bus drive train powering the Blue Bird all-electric school buses was ADOMANI's entry into the education market with an EV product. In recent years, Californians, specifically the over 6.1 million school aged children who are at risk due to poor air quality from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. "Implementing all-electric school buses was an important step in helping reduce toxic pollutants for California school-aged children riding diesel-powered buses," said Jim Reynolds, President of ADOMANI. "We are continuing to push forward by helping school districts reach the full financial and health benefits of all-electric vehicle ownership through our commercial EV truck and van products," Reynolds concluded.

Pittsburg Unified School District is one of several school districts in California that are leading the movement to replace ICE vehicles with all-electric vehicles. The district took delivery of their new all-electric Blue Bird-built school bus Powered by ADOMANI in October 2019. ADOMANI has since shifted its focus to helping school districts transition their commercial vehicle fleets with new zero-emission, all-electric white fleet vehicles.

"This is exciting news not only for ADOMANI, but for the residents of Pittsburg as well," said Matt Essex, Director of Sales for ADOMANI. "Pittsburg USD has areas that are classified as Disadvantaged Area Communities and having a zero- emission vehicle operating in these areas where the residents' health is more challenged is great news for the community, especially the children."

The Pittsburg USD Board of Trustees had previously approved a cooperative bid for the ADOMANI ZEV Sales zero-emission, all-electric line of products in November 2019, that includes the Class 3-5 Electric Cab over truck chassis, Class 3 and 4 electric cutaway van chassis, and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle. This cooperative purchase bid allows over 1,000 California schools, in addition to numerous other Community Colleges, municipalities, and other governmental entities, to purchase the ADOMANI line of electric vehicles without going out to bid themselves. The terms of the NSLP grant required a separate bid, and ADOMANI is proud to be the vendor of choice for these electric commercial vehicles for Pittsburg USD.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: (650) 533-7629

Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205

Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609247/ADOMANIR-Enters-Class-5-Electric-Truck-Market-with-First-Order-from-Pittsburg-Unified-School-District-Child-Nutrition-Services-Department