GB Sciences, Inc.: GB Sciences Files Provisional Patent Application for the Treatment of Chronic Inflammation Utilizing Its Novel Cannabinoid Containing Complex Mixtures (CCCM)

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / ?GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), has filed a provisional patent application, assigned to GBS Global Biopharma (GBS), Inc., for the use of its new proprietary cannabinoid containing complex mixtures (CCCM) for the treatment of chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation represents a serious global health and economic burden with over $130 billion spent annually.

Based on data from a two-year study on the use of cannabis-based compounds for modulating inflammatory processes within human immune cells that was conducted for GBS by Dr. Norbert Kaminski at Michigan State University (MSU), GBS' CCCM were designed to reduce chronic inflammation by targeting those immune cells and pro-inflammatory processes that contribute to the pathology of chronic inflammation. In particular, GBS is interested in developing therapeutics for patients with chronic neuroinflammation. Mounting evidence suggests that pro-inflammatory processes in the brain contribute to the pathologies of HIV-Associated Neurocognitive Disorder (HAND), Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.

The human primary blood cell screens performed at MSU are state-of-the-science models for evaluating the effects of compounds on the human immune system, permitting assessment of the anti-inflammatory potential of GB Sciences' neuroprotective compounds.

"NIH funded research from my laboratory at MSU has demonstrated a relationship between cannabis use and a decrease in the number of circulating activated monocytes in HIV/AIDS patients who used cannabis versus those who did not," explained Dr. Norbert Kaminski, Director of the Institute for Integrative Toxicology, Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology, and Director of the Center for Research on Ingredient Safety at MSU. "These activated monocytes have been linked to HIV-Associated Neurocognitive Disorder (HAND) and are also believed to play a role in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. The study that we performed for GBS demonstrated that some cannabis-based compounds can decrease pro-inflammatory processes. These results suggest that cannabinoid-based mixtures may lead to future therapeutics for these debilitating neuroinflammatory conditions."

"We look forward to continuing these promising studies with Dr. Kaminski to further our development of novel therapies for chronic inflammatory conditions," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of both GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. "We have now successfully used our novel drug discovery platform to address up to 50 specific medical disorders, resulting in a broad and rapidly expanding IP portfolio with the potential to help a lot of patients."

In addition to this new provisional patent application and the one for the treatment of Cytokine Storm Syndrome that was announced on August 26, GBS' intellectual property portfolio currently contains four patents that are issued in the U.S. with corresponding patents issued internationally. Seven nonprovisional and three provisional patent applications are pending in the U.S., and 29 patent applications have been filed internationally.

About GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through their Canadian entity, GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a dedicated biopharmaceutical research and cannabinoid-based drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations for safe, standardized, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions in both the pharmaceutical and wellness markets.

About Michigan State University

Michigan State University is the nation's pioneer land-grant university and one of the top research universities in the world. Every day, Spartans work to solve the most pressing global challenges while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community. Located in East Lansing, three miles east of Michigan's capitol in Lansing, MSU's campus is one of the biggest and greenest in the nation. Top-ranked programs, high-caliber opportunities and an inclusive, collaborative community enable Spartan students to create powerful, personalized paths and to compete with the best in the world. https://msu.edu/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Contact Information

GB Sciences, Inc.,

3550 West Teco Ave.,

Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297

info@gbsciences.com

GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

200-900 Morrison Drive

Ottawa, Ontario, K2H8K7

Michael Farley, PhD President & Director

michael@gbsglobalbiopharma.com

Related Files

10.06.2020_Andrea GBS Chronic Inflammation Press Release.docx

SOURCE: GB Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609304/GB-Sciences-Files-Provisional-Patent-Application-for-the-Treatment-of-Chronic-Inflammation-Utilizing-Its-Novel-Cannabinoid-Containing-Complex-Mixtures-CCCM