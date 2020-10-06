Transaction Network Services (TNS) has today revealed that it has installed its ultra-low latency TNSXpress Layer 1 solution at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) colocation facility.

This development means that LSE traders can now leverage speeds of between 5-85 nanoseconds thanks to the unique single hop architecture that the TNSXpress Layer 1 solution uses. This infrastructure is up to 10 times faster than traditional Layer 3 architectures.

The TNSXpress Layer 1 solution combines with TNS' Managed Hosting service to enable LSE traders to take advantage of the full range of colocation benefits available at the LSE data center. In addition, TNS has become a registered data vendor for LSE, taking the total number of European market feeds it can now offer to 38, including 20 equities market data feeds.

"We are delighted to be supporting the LSE and its traders," said Bill Versen, TNS' Chief Product Officer. "As we roll out our Managed Hosting and Layer 1 solutions, we look forward to helping traders that need to trade as fast as possible adopt the ultra-low technology that is now available."

Working with TNS gives traders access to a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint, over 2,800 financial community endpoints and more than 60 exchanges around the world. Managed hosting and colocation customers can also benefit from a lower total cost of ownership over standard 'build your own' options.

Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. TNSXpress, the company's infrastructure as a service (IaaS) managed colocation platform, includes the unsurpassed ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity technology and robust global market data services.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of infrastructure as a service solutions. TNS offers a broad range of managed infrastructure, including connectivity, and innovative value-added services and is committed to delivering superior service and world-leading payments, financial markets and communications solutions to the world's most prestigious companies.

Founded in 1990 in the US and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, TNS provides an extensive portfolio of services to customers in more than 60 countries spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific region with its reach extending to many more. For more information about TNS Financial Markets offerings visit www.tnsxpress.com or go to our media center for our latest news www.tnsi.com/media-center/

