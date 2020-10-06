As of Thursday, October 8, 2020, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized 12 month derivatives contracts on the following stock classes. The new contract length will be in addition to the existing 3-month contracts. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on October 7, 2020. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793200