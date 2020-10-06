Biological And Chemical Indicators Market to Witness Mounting Demand from Biopharma Industries During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights in New Study

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / In its latest market study on the biological & chemical indicators market, Future Market Insight (FMI) anticipates that the market is set to expand at a strong 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2030. Since sterile drug products remain sought after, manufacturing ecosystems are experiencing the stress to ascertain the adoption of suitable control measures to address various sources of probable contamination. This also serves as the primary growth driver of the market throughout the projected period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further triggered the market demand for short-term to authenticate sterilization processes in clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), and hospitals. The outbreak has put pressure on frontline healthcare workers to comply with strict disinfection and cleaning protocols since they are particularly at risk of spreading and contracting the infection. This has prompted the requirement for sterilization measures enacted amid the surgical procedures owing to concerns of COVID-19 transmission amid hospitalized patients.

"Parenteral dosage is the most prevailing method of providing drugs to patients after oral administration. Currently, around 95% of newly approved biopharmaceuticals parenteral are dosage forms. This surge in manufacturing and commercialization of parenteral drugs will impel the acceptance of biological and chemical indicators in biopharmaceuticals organizations," infers an FMI analyst.

Biological & Chemical Indicators Market - Key Takeaways

The global market for biological & chemical indicators will reach an estimation of around US$ 801.4 Million by 2030 end.

Based on the sterilization type, the thermal stabilization segment will remain the key beneficiary of the global market.

In terms of indicators class, the biological indicators will be gaining significant traction over other segments during 2020-2030.

Self-contained BIs is dominating other packaging forms over the assessment period.

The biopharmaceutical sector will remain key end-users over the following decade.

Biological & Chemical Indicators Market - Key Trends

Strict good manufacturing practices (GMP) standards about laboratory testing and quality control of finished products will be a prominent growth-promoting factor.

Benefits offered by Enzymatic indicators (EI) offers growth prospects over conventional indicators and foresee adoption at scale by end-users.

Surging demand from healthcare facilities irrespective of the COVID-19 pandemic is catalyzing the market growth.

Biological & Chemical Indicators Market - Regional Analysis

North America represents the biggest market, globally primarily driven by the rising risk of infections amid maternity care and surgeries along with hospital-acquired infections (HAI).

Europe is projected to witness impressive growth prospects in myriads of healthcare facilities, given a growing number of epidemiological owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

East Asia market is expanding at a rapid CAGR, spearheaded mainly by China, trailed by Japan over the assessment period.

Biological & Chemical Indicators Market - Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global biological & chemical indicators market include Steris Plc., 3M Company, Getinge AB, Mesa Labs, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crosstex International Inc., GKE-GmbH, Terragene S.A., Siltex Australia Pvt. Ltd., Liofilchem S.r.l., Andersen Products, Inc., Protak Scientific Ltd., Excelsior Scientific, and ParaSure Limited.

Prominent players in the market are capitalizing on, developing rapid and accurate biological & chemical indicators for healthcare professionals and biopharmaceutical players with improved product performance, quality, and convenience of use along with new product developments and innovative sterilization techniques. For instance,

3M Company launched Attest Mini Auto-reader 490M, an in-house sterilization monitoring solution developed precisely for dental teams. Its compact size and competitive price make in-office monitoring achievable for dental offices.

Biological & Chemical Indicators Market - Market Segmentation

Sterilization Type

Thermal Sterilization Steam Heat Dry Heat

Chemical Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Hydrogen Peroxide Formaldehyde

Radiation Sterilization

Indicator Class

Biological Indicators Bacillus atrophaeus (BA) Spores Geobacillus stearothermophilus (GS) Spores Others

Chemical Indicators Class 1 (Process) Class 4 (Multi-Variable) Class 2 (Specific-Use) Class 3 (Single-Variable) Class 5 (Integrating) Class 6 (Cycle Verification)

Enzyme Indicators

Packaging Form

Self-Contained BI

Spore Suspension BI

Strip and Disc BI

Strip and Disc CI

Others

End User

Biopharma Industry

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Labs

Research Labs

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Get Valuable Insights into the Biological & Chemical Indicators Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global biological & chemical Indicators market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the biological & chemical indicators market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

